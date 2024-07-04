Westside Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after purchasing an additional 261,204 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 114,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 56,076 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 91,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000.

Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92.

About Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

