Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.60 and traded as low as C$0.46. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.46, with a volume of 91,408 shares.

WEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$145.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.42, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.59.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.004992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

