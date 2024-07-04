Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.05

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$12.05 and last traded at C$11.99, with a volume of 21497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

Several research firms have commented on WDO. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Ventum Financial raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$9.65 to C$12.65 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.25 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts raised shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 397.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Wesdome Gold Mines had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of C$100.92 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.6333147 earnings per share for the current year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. mines, develops, and explores for gold and silver deposits in Canada. It holds interest in the Eagle River Mine in Ontario; and the Kiena Mine in Québec. The company was formerly known as River Gold Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.

