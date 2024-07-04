Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Trading Down 0.5%

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) dropped 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.16 and last traded at $60.66. Approximately 6,698,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 18,808,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.97.

WFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $211.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 356,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

