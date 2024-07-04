Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 3.7%

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.03 and last traded at $8.03. Approximately 684,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,143,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.60 target price on shares of Weibo in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.90 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Weibo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Weibo from $13.60 to $9.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Weibo had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $395.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Weibo by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 61,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Weibo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 134,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Weibo by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Weibo by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

