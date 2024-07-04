Wealthstar Advisors LLC Trims Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Abercrombie & Fitch accounts for about 0.5% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 425,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $97.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 4,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $727,097.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.61, for a total transaction of $44,244,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,127,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,120 shares of company stock valued at $48,119,693 in the last 90 days. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

ANF traded down $3.61 on Thursday, hitting $179.75. 637,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,746. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.48. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 44.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

