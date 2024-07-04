Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $445,000 Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,781 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

