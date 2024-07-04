Wealthstar Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,562,000 after purchasing an additional 53,994 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,616,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,072,000 after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,833,000 after acquiring an additional 438,781 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 688,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,741,000 after acquiring an additional 458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carpenter Technology by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 461,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,960,000 after acquiring an additional 74,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $2,616,612.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,434,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Carpenter Technology news, VP Marshall D. Akins sold 4,358 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $445,518.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,721.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Dee sold 23,518 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total value of $2,616,612.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,798 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,678 shares of company stock worth $6,261,693 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Carpenter Technology from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of CRS traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,559. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $51.94 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.81.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $684.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.73 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

