Wealthstar Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yelp were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 4,634.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $180,494.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Yelp news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $111,732.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,516,994.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 295,842 shares in the company, valued at $10,807,108.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,818 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,643. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YELP. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Yelp stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,340. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.31 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $332.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

