Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $594,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on EPD shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE EPD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,236,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,137. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.09%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

