Wealthstar Advisors LLC Has $553,000 Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,291,000 after purchasing an additional 243,214 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 20,022 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 822,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 101,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 485,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.78. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Vector Group ( NYSE:VGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

