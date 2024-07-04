Wealthstar Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Pachira Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 17,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $374.18. 868,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,812. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $374.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $348.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.79. The firm has a market cap of $98.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

