Wealthstar Advisors LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after purchasing an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,694,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,879 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,181,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 196,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $176.25. 142,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,528. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $118.39 and a 1-year high of $176.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.10.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

