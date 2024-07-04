WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 2.9% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $7,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 73,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $189,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25,117.2% in the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 16,075 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 680.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 223,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 195,055 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.83. 1,701,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,040. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.15. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

