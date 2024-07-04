Wealth Management Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wealth Management Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Wealth Management Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $261.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,934. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $222.27 and a 1 year high of $271.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.