Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WAY. William Blair began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Waystar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

WAY stock opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

