Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and traded as low as C$0.08. Wallbridge Mining shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 624,107 shares.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$81.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.05.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

