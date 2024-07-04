Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on WBA. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $11.10 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.23 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.94 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.84%.

In related news, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari purchased 3,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,150. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 939,006 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $20,480,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.9% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 77,127 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $2,331,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 475,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,573,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

