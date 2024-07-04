Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.67 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.09 or 0.00005379 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $86.75 million and $6.67 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012502 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001062 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,468.81 or 1.00122273 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012433 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006334 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00071053 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.21183573 USD and is down -7.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $7,230,411.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

