Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of VSTO opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $38.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -340.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

