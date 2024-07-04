Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.90

Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.90 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.90.
Victrex Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.77 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81.
About Victrex
Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.
