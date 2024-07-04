VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.36

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.36 and traded as high as $49.90. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 1,540 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.
VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
