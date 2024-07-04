VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.36

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.36 and traded as high as $49.90. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $49.90, with a volume of 1,540 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $42.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.36.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a $0.0724 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 494.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 11,521 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,086,000.

The Cash Store Financial Services Inc under its Cash Store Financial, Instaloans and The Title Store banners, provides consumers with alternative financial products and services, serving everyday people for whom traditional banking may be inconvenient or unavailable. The Company acts as both a broker and lender of short term advances and offers a range of other products and services to help customers meet their day to day financial service needs.

