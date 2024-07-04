Vianet Group (LON:VNET) Sets New 12-Month High at $125.00

Vianet Group plc (LON:VNET – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.58), with a volume of 29406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 119 ($1.51).

Vianet Group Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £36.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8,000.00, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Vianet Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Vianet Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th.

About Vianet Group

Vianet Group plc provides data services, actionable management information, and business insights in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through two segments: Smart Zones and Smart Machines. The company offers SmartContact, a contactless payment solution; SmartVend, a vending management system; iDraught, a draught beer quality and waste management system; SmartInsight, which provides actionable data and insights through interactive reporting; SmartAcademy which offers a range of e-learning videos and face to face training courses to support the business; and SmartMetrics, a telemetry solution that offers data capture and machine management services.

