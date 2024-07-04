Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,686 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 1.5% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total transaction of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,366 shares of company stock valued at $13,058,787. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $470.28. The stock had a trading volume of 708,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $121.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $447.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.70. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $335.82 and a fifty-two week high of $486.42.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.