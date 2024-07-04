Verge (XVG) Market Cap Reaches $66.09 Million

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Verge has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,350.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.36 or 0.00618650 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.18 or 0.00119597 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00037422 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00274948 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00043541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00070663 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.