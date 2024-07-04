Velas Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.12 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Velas has a total market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $858,451.30 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00043719 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008305 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011870 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010576 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,607,653,351 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.