Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $227.95.

Several research firms recently commented on VEEV. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 3,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $681,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.33, for a total value of $2,764,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,713.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,363. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 57,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 199.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 11,393 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 284.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 86,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,019,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $227,673,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $181.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.28. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $162.72 and a one year high of $236.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $650.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.73 million. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.