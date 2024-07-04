Veery Capital LLC Sells 5,806 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Veery Capital LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the quarter. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after acquiring an additional 957,190 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $69,939,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,448,000. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 714.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Pacific Capital LLC now owns 509,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,308,000 after buying an additional 447,322 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,887,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $94.20. 1,475,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,725. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day moving average of $94.34. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

