Veery Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veery Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 7.8% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,252,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,592,000 after buying an additional 350,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,417,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 616,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,260. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $338.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $260.65 and a twelve month high of $382.98. The firm has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

