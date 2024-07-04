Veery Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises 0.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,765,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,858,000 after buying an additional 1,803,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,703,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,927,000 after acquiring an additional 216,413 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,232,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,472,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,727,000 after purchasing an additional 160,020 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,079,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,229,000 after purchasing an additional 228,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,506,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,201. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

