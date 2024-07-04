Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Sold by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc reduced its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,746 shares during the quarter. Vector Group accounts for 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight Folios Inc owned about 0.38% of Vector Group worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in Vector Group during the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vector Group during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Vector Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE VGR traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 485,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,546. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.78. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. Vector Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.43.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $324.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.30 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Featured Stories

