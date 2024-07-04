Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is E&G Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

E&G Advisors LP cut its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,670. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The firm has a market cap of $114.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.43 and its 200 day moving average is $156.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

