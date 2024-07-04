Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,790 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 327,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,468,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.44 and a fifty-two week high of $270.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $261.40 and a 200 day moving average of $252.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

