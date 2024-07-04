Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Trimmed by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 6.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $49,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,438,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,502. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $67.99 and a 52 week high of $73.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.