Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Increased by Level Financial Advisors

Level Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Level Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VMBS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 759,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,875. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.36.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

