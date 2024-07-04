Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,571 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF comprises 1.0% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.26. 759,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,507,875. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $46.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

