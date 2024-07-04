Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 2.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VGIT stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.18. 1,090,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average is $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $56.07 and a twelve month high of $59.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

