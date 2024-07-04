Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$35.23 and last traded at C$35.24. Approximately 567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 3,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.37.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$34.72.
