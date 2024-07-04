Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $202.50. 35,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $204.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.14. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

