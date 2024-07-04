Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF (TSE:VLB – Get Free Report) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.39 and last traded at C$20.50. 19,440 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 21,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.84.

Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.89.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Canadian Long-Term Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.