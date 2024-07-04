VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Bought by Veery Capital LLC

Veery Capital LLC raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the quarter. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Veery Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,648,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,487,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,067.8% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 387,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,547 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 657,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,354,000 after acquiring an additional 334,308 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,138,000.

Shares of BATS HYD traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.83. 273,130 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1882 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

