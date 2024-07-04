Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 820 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Morton Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $218.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.