Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 410 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Altiora Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Altiora Financial Group LLC now owns 531,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 159,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 43,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 389,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,774. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $48.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.