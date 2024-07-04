Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 209 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Valley National Advisers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,998 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD stock traded up $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $250.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,026,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,426,628. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $180.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.22 and a 200 day moving average of $278.52.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

