Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.57. The company had a trading volume of 437,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,797. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.8991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.