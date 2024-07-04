Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases Shares of 553 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get Grayscale Bitcoin Trust alerts:

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBTC traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,631,063. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.