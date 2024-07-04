Valley National Advisers Inc. Purchases 104 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 301,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.87. 600,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,612. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.23.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

