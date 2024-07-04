Valley National Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,234 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 2.2% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.35% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $14,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 58.7% during the first quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 9,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BOND stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.97. 128,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,770. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $85.10 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.09.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.