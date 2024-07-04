Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth approximately $369,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $982,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.1 %

LMT traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $466.15. 313,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,790. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $479.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $450.65.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

