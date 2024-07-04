Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV)

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 282.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RZV traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $98.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.81. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $109.82.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

